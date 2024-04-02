Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUSN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

