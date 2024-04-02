Fusion Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $17.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $760.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $737.05 and its 200 day moving average is $639.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $342.30 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.