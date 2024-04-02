Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Up 17.4% in March

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 216,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 23,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,244 shares of company stock worth $250,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.