Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Update

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FKWL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.07. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

