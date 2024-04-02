Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 725,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 214,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.