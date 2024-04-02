Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 3.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. 6,172,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,053,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 148,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 639,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,111,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 651,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

