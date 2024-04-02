Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.85.

FTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 310,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

