Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forestar Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Forestar Group stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 277,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 88,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

