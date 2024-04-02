Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Forestar Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Forestar Group stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 277,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
