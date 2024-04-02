Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 95,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 116,527 shares.The stock last traded at $192.69 and had previously closed at $196.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17,142.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

