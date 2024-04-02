Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.09. 740,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,422,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

