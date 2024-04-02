Five Oceans Advisors Trims Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 31,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 24.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 47,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

