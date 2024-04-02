Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.