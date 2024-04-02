Five Oceans Advisors Takes $224,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $314.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

