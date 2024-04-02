Five Oceans Advisors Sells 1,966 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Jentner Corp raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

