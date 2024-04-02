Five Oceans Advisors Sells 1,856 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

