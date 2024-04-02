Five Oceans Advisors Has $286,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.12.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
