Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

