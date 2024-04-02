Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $521.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

