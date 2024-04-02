Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

