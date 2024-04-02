Five Oceans Advisors Buys New Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,788,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 71,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.