Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $966.60 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $381.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $938.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

