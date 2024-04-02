Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $697.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $668.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

