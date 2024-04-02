Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 54,111 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned 1.41% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.