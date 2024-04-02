First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Regatta Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,890 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 2.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

