First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HISF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
