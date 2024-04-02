First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

