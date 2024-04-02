First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 280,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
