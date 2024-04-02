First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 280,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

