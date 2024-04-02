First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
