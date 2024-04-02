First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

