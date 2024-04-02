First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 258.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FAAR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,622. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.