First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 493,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 237,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

