First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Down 11.0% in March

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 573,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 380,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $202.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

