First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,636 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

