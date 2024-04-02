First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,004 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,781,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.32. 742,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,921. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

