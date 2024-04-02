First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $34,973,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.49. 293,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,351. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.