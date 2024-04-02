First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. 3,655,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

