First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $760.12. 1,185,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $342.30 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.63 and a 200-day moving average of $641.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

