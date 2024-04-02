First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 4,706 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 938,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 717,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 614,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,545. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

