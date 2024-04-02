First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,268 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 391,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,261. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

