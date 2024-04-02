First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.27. 3,085,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,239. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.