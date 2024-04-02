First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.27. 3,085,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,239. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.
Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
