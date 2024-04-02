First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after acquiring an additional 693,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,415,000 after acquiring an additional 283,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

AES Stock Down 1.9 %

AES stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

