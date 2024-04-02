First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,217,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,368,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,364,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

