First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 46,369 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 4,717,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,284,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

