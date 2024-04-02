First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 8,071 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.12. 720,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

