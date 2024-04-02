FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 6613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The company has a market capitalization of £8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 0.02.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide alarms and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brand names, as well as CO alarm sensors.

