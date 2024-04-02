Financial Survey: Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Team17 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 9.15% -81.85% 9.16% Team17 Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Team17 Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 5 4 0 2.30 Team17 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Team17 Group.

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Team17 Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.57 billion 1.04 $235.00 million $0.64 11.20 Team17 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Team17 Group.

Summary

Playtika beats Team17 Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games. Team17 Group plc was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

