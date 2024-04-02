Financial Comparison: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) vs. United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Development Funding IV and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A UMH Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. Given UMH Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 3.55% 2.05% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares United Development Funding IV and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and UMH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties $220.93 million 5.01 $8.01 million ($0.15) -106.33

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

UMH Properties beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

