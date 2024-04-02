FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FGI Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 9,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Further Reading

