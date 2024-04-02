Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 469,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,528,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.