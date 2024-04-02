Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of CBIZ worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after acquiring an additional 154,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 282,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

