Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $49,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,067. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

