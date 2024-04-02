Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,190 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Graco worth $91,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 274.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. 708,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,596. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

